Kierra Sheard Releases Self-Titled Album ‘Kierra’ [Exclusive Video]

GRAMMY® and Stellar Award-winning artist, actress and entrepreneur,, released her highly anticipated album KIERRA (Karew Entertainment / RCA Inspiration). Marking her sixth studio album and first project with RCA Inspiration. KIERRA includes the songstress’ latest single “It Keeps Happening,” and the popular anthem “Don’t Judge Me,” featuring Missy Elliott. Also, the album is accompanied by the release of a new video for another single, the atmosphere moving, “Something Has To Break (Live)” featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

The album includes 15-tracks with sounds ranging from Pop, R&B, Hip-Hop, and Gospel, and features some live recorded songs which Kierra performed before a sold out crowd in her hometown of Detroit, MI. Demonstrating her lyricism, Kierra either wrote or co-wrote all of the tracks on the album including the beautiful ballad “Grateful,” the authentic and raw “Human,” and “Better.” Assisted by a dynamic team, KIERRAfeatures production from her frequent collaborators, Harmony “H-Money” Samuels and her brother J. Drew Sheard, as well as songwriters Mia Fieldes, Varren Wade, Edgar “JV” Etienne, Justin Brooks and rising Chicago artist Sir the Baptist. In addition to Missy Elliott and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, the album features vocals from other star Gospel Artists Todd Dulaney, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Le’Andria Johnson and Kierra’s nephew Jacob Sheard.

KIERRA is available now via all major digital providers.

