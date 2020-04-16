Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders

Hair coloring sales may be up amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Tia Mowry is embracing her grays. The beloved twin took to Instagram to show off her natural face and fro that has started to sprout gray strands.

“It’s been me and my #fro as of late,” she wrote. Tia’s natural curls are flourishing since cutting it a few weeks ago. And when she isn’t tending to her own tresses, she’s helping hubby Cory Hardrict keep his curls popping.

With salons and barber shops closed, Tia helped cut Cory’s hair in a cutesy couples photo.

“You guys, I cut @coryhardrict hair. He told me this is called the #quarantine #cut. He wanted to leave #hair on top because he didn’t know how much he wanted once his actual #barber cuts his hair out of #quarantine,” she captioned a photo of her and Cory rocking both their natural curls.

As always, Tia continues to use her platform to encourage and uplift women with transparent posts that are supportive. She puts herself out there like no other celeb and that’s one of the reasons we love her most.

Tia Mowry Is Embracing Her Gray Hairs [PHOTO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com