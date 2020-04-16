Michael Che Is Paying One Month’s Rent For 160 NYC Public Housing Apartments After Losing His Grandma To COVID-19

Michael Che knows first hand just how real the coronavirus is, and now, he’s making it a point to give back to those who need it the most right now.

Earlier this month, the Saturday Night Live star announced in a heart-wrenching Instagram post that his grandmother passed away from COVID-19. This week, Che announced that he will be paying one month’s rent for 160 New York City Public Housing apartments in her honor.

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work,” he began. “Obviously I can’t offer much help by myself. but in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, im paying one months rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in. i know that’s just a drop in the bucket. so i really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST.”

He finished off his post by calling out to public figures who could help remedy the issue, writing, “ps deblasio! cuomo! diddy! lets fix this! page me!”

When a fan asked in the comments why his grandma was living in public housing in the first place with such a generous and successful grandson, Che responded, explaining that the building has a lot of history for his whole family.

“lol i guess thats a fair question,” he commented. “but she hasnt lived in public housing since like 1990, when she moved down south. but that building is very significant in my family’s history, so thats why i chose it. i guess i just worded it weird.”

Hopefully, this thoughtful gesture will inspire lawmakers in New York–and other states across the US–to do something about the millions of newly-unemployed Americans unable to pay their rent over coronavirus layoffs

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

