Nicole Ari Parker Shares The Prayer She Used To Bag Husband Boris Kodjoe

Fans of actress Nicole Ari Parker are over the moon because she has shared the EXACT prayer she recited to receive her husband Boris Kodjoe, and women across social media are taking notes!

The pair met on the set of Showtime’s “Soul Food” and have been married for 13 years, tying the knot in May of 2005. In an interview with YBF, Nicole says:

“When Boris walked into our first rehearsal, I thought of him as the really hot guy that got to play my boyfriend in the first couple episodes. But for some reason we reconnected and found it easy to talk to each other and laugh and be comfortable… and then I married him.”

Over a decade and two kids later, Nicole has revealed that prayer and a bit of personal fine-tuning helped her bag the man of her dreams. Parker detailed the conversation she had with God and the work she had to put in to prepare her for her what she asked for.

Peep the conversation below.

