Nicole Ari Parker Shares The Prayer She Used To Bag Husband Boris Kodjoe

Fans of actress Nicole Ari Parker are over the moon because she has shared the EXACT prayer she recited to receive her husband Boris Kodjoe, and women across social media are taking notes!
The pair met on the set of Showtime’s “Soul Food” and have been married for 13 years, tying the knot in May of 2005. In an interview with YBF, Nicole says:
“When Boris walked into our first rehearsal, I thought of him as the really hot guy that got to play my boyfriend in the first couple episodes. But for some reason we reconnected and found it easy to talk to each other and laugh and be comfortable… and then I married him.”
Over a decade and two kids later, Nicole has revealed that prayer and a bit of personal fine-tuning helped her bag the man of her dreams. Parker detailed the conversation she had with God and the work she had to put in to prepare her for her what she asked for.
Peep the conversation below.
View this post on Instagram
Me: Dear Lord, What should I do? GOD: Make a list. Me: A list? GOD: Yes. Write down EVERYTHING you want. Even the parts you don't want me to see. 😒 Me: okay. 💛 GOD: The spiritual stuff, the heart & mental stuff, the physical and the financial. 💛 Me: 😲umm okay: Loving, warm, WANTS to be a husband & father, Fine 😜, WANTS to provide, mentally, physically and spiritually strong, AFFECTIONATE, curious about the world, likes to travel, likes music, likes history, likes art, likes the theatre, big hands, big feet🤔, sexy, really smart, funny, fun, got jokes, makes the highest & best choices for himself, has that "no-matter-what-I-got-this" spirit cause ish is gonna happen, respects his mother, forgives his father, loves himself and knows God. 💛 GOD: Okay now REALLY take that in. SEE him, FEEL him in your mind. SIT WITH THAT…ENJOY THAT..Now ask yourself.. Is he perfect for you? Me: (inhales and exhales deeply) Yes..Lawd..I mean Lord. YES. GOD: Now ask yourself… if he enters the room RIGHT now..Are you perfect for him? Me: (takes reallyyy long pause)…..Proceeds to get mind right & affairs in order, rereads Their Eyes Were Watching God, goes to therapy, examines issues, forgives herself & others, calls parents more often, renews passport, goes to church, does a sit up and goes for a run, dusts off that business idea i had🤔, remembers to laugh, buys nice lotion and rubs it all over body EVERYDAY, then buys some more, stays grateful for all her parts, cherishes friends, dances in her room, balances checkbook, makes green juice, loves herself. (Sidebar: At that point…after all that..i was good either way..happy, confident and moisturized.) 💛 and THEN here he comes… 💛 GOD: Boop.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE