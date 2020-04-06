Coronavirus Chronicles: Pastor Diagnosed With Coronavirus “Cried Out To God” For A Chance

What You Need To Know:

Pastor Kenny Baldwin of Crossroads Baptist Church in Fairfax County, Virginia tested positive for coronavirus and is now sharing his testimony. The pastor became sick in mid-March while preaching in North Carolina and went to urgent care, according to WUSA90. Pastor Baldwin explained that he was feeling so bad that all he could do was to cry out to God for a chance, “I was begging, God, please just give me a chance. Please get me through this.” The pastor experienced chills and aches, and his fever was 105 degrees, but he tested negative for the flu and strep. He then felt something in his chest and tested positive for pneumonia. He was sent home with medication and instruction. When his condition got worse, he went back to the hospital and was admitted and kept in isolation.

The pastor was given hydroxychloroquine, which is prescribed to treat and prevent malaria. “I have nothing but praises for that drug,” Baldwin said. He is feeling better and is recovering at home and is hoping to be well enough to preach on Easter. Baldwin said he supports the call for everyone to stay at home and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “The church is not the building”, he said, “it’s the people so we are still the church no matter what.”

With this being Holy Week, many are feeling some kind of way about not going to church in observation of this scared time. We must remember what Pastor Baldwin shared, “The church is not the building. It’s the people.” Stay inside.

