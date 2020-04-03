WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 3, 2020: 10 Million Unemployed — Stimulus Check Timeline — Zantac Recall

1. The U.S. Reach A Record High 10 Million Unemployment Claims in Two Weeks

What You Need To Know:

The numbers are staggering. As the number of coronavirus cases escalates by the day, numbers related to the virus crisis increase exponentially as well.

2. Coronavirus Update: IRS Says Some Will Wait 20 Weeks For Stimulus Checks

Last week, 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

3.Good News For Seniors And Other Social Security Recipients

What You Need To Know:

The Treasury Department has announced that social security recipients will not be required to file tax returns in order to receive stimulus checks.

4. Could Heartburn Medication Cause Cancer? FDA Recalls Zantac

What You Need To Know:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ordered that manufacturers remove Zantac from the market immediately.

5. Coronavirus Chronicles: Dr. Sonya Marks

What You Need To Know:

We salute all those fighting on the frontlines in the battle against the coronavirus.

