Triple-Slaying Suspect Surrenders After Standoff; Child Safe

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — After a prolonged standoff, Florida state troopers arrested a Georgia man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child’s mother’s family and kidnapping his child, authorities said Wednesday.
Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. safely handed his 2-year-old son over to authorities after a crash near Tampa. He then stayed in his vehicle for several hours in a standoff with law enforcement before he eventually surrendered without incident, officials said.
RELATED: Georgia Authorities: Man Sought After 3 Killed, Child Taken
Crockett, 29, was wanted on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle was spotted on Interstate 75 near Tampa, which led to a police chase onto Interstate 4, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
Crockett eventually crashed near the interchange between the two highways, FHP said.
Crockett left with his son, King Cane Crockett, 2, after getting into a fight with the child’s mother Tuesday night in Macon, Georgia. During the fight, authorities said Caesar Crockett pulled out a gun and fatally shot the woman’s mother, stepfather and sister.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE