Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Say Farewell To ‘Sussex Royal’ Instagram Account, Website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suspended their Instagram account as their royal duties officially come to an end on March 31.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their @SussexRoyal Instagram account on Monday to share a final post one day before they transition out of the royal family.

The couple shared a note that reads, “Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.”

The post’s caption states, “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise.

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues.

“Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

“Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

