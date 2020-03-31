Get Up!

Dr. Willie Jolley, a frequent guest on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, recently released a new music video for his song, “We’ll Get Through This!”

As coronavirus sweeps the world as we know, the video displays people at the front line of it all and offers prayers and encouragement to all affected.

Want help getting through these uncertain, turbulent times? Dr. Willie Jolley’s new song, “We’ll Get Through This,” might help you.

Dr. Willie Jolley Releases Music Video For ‘We’ll Get Through This!’ was originally published on getuperica.com