Tamera Mowry-Housley Sings Her ‘Favorite’ Lady Gaga Song for IG Followers [WATCH]

While Tamera Mowry-Housley practices social-distancing like the rest of us during this COVID-19 pandemic, she’s taking to social media to remind fans that she’s an amazing singer.

On Monday (March 23rd) Tamera posted a short Instagram clip of her singing “Shallow”, a song performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the 2018 romantic drama “A Star Is Born.”

She captioned the video: “Yes I’m in the shower! It’s my fav place to sing. I promised you guys a singing video and you made sure I kept my promise. This is one of my fav songs. Love me some @ladygaga.”

Check out the video below.

“The Real” co-host is also embracing her gray hairs while she’s social distancing.

The actress shared a pic on Instagram of herself with prominent gray hairs.

“Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I’m okay with it!” Tamera wrote. See the photo below.

