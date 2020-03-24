National Guard Deployed As Pandemic Accelerates

What You Need To Know:

The World Health Organization announced the coronavirus “pandemic is accelerating,” in a tweet on Monday. There are now more than 300,000 cases of coronavirus around the world.

As the number of cases continues to rise, here in the U.S., the National Guard has been deployed in three of the hardest hit states — California, Washington and New York. Almost half all U.S. cases are in New York state. Emphasizing that this does not mean “martial law”, the Trump Administration said governors in these states will oversee the Guard.

Doctors are calling for the sudden loss of sense of smell and taste to be added to the “list of screening tools” for coronavirus. Symptoms of anosmia, or lack of sense of smell, and dysgeusia, or lack of taste, has long been known in medical literature to be associated with certain respiratory infections.

Aides say Trump is considering easing social distancing guidelines at the end of the 15-day period, despite the opinion of health experts who think U.S. citizens should continue robust efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The husband of former Democratic presidential candidate, Amy Klobuchar, is the latest well-known person to test positive for coronavirus. Klobuchar says because she has not been physically with her husband over the last two weeks, she was advised by her doctor not to get tested.

State Reports

In a press conference on Monday, Vice President Pence announced that of 310,000 coronavirus tests taken, 41,000 came back positive. At least 16 states have issued shelter-at-home orders as the country tries to stop the spread of coronavirus. Some cities have also issued similar orders. The states include: California, New York, Illinois, Indiana, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland, Louisiana, Ohio, Delaware, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Mexico, Massachusetts and West Virginia.

The University of Tampa in Florida announced at least five students have tested positive for coronavirus after traveling with other students on a spring break trip.

In New Jersey, the chief state judge has ordered the release of about 1,000 inmates in county jails “based on the dangers posed by coronavirus disease 19.” Inmates, who do not have the coronavirus, are jailed for probation violations, petty crimes, and other low-level crimes.

In Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxson banned unnecessary surgeries and procedures. This ban includes abortions that “is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.” Violators can be fined $1,000 or face 180 days in jail.

In Chicago, five hotels have partnered with the city to house 1,000 coronavirus patients to ease overwhelmed hospitals. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she plans on working with Metro South Medical Center in Blue Island, Illinois, to utilize its currently vacant hospital facility for an additional 200 beds.

Efforts

As the stock market closed down 583 points on Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank announced unlimited bond-buying, three new credit facilities and an upcoming Main Street lending program, providing up to $300 billion in new financing to the economy.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the military is looking into setting up field hospitals and personnel this week to Seattle and New York City.

President Trump signed an executive order prohibiting hoarding and price gouging of medical resources.

Latest Numbers

News outlets report at least 40,069 cases of coronavirus in the United States. More than 100 people died yesterday, bringing the total U.S. death rate to 520.

