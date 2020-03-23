CEO Starts Paper & Plastic Giveaway To Needy During COVID-19 Crisis

Almost everyone is familiar with the question: “Paper or Plastic?” after they’ve made an in-store purchase. A New York CEO is offering both paper and plastic to some of the most vulnerable members of society.
Deborah “Deb” Koenigsberger, CEO of Hearts of Gold, partnered with fellow New Yorker, Aaron Doades, CEO of Peach Goods of NYC, to provide ER kits consisting of toilet paper, tissues, soap, dry goods, canned foods, fruit, and a $25 gift card for use at local businesses.
The ER kits containing toilet paper, which has been cleared from almost every store shelf, along with the $25 gift card, provide both a paper and plastic donation that will help homeless mothers and children from 18 shelters get basic necessities.
Here’s some positivity and inspiration from our founder and CEO @debkberger 😊💛 Posted @withregram • @debkberger #heartsofgoldnyc There are those among us who need us to share our hearts right now. #strongertogether . Yesterday’s shopping: *384 rolls of toilet paper (thank you to the mgr who was kind enough to overlook the« only 2 per customer » rule) #thekindnessofstrangers# . *400 bars of soap (thank you to my pharmacist Leon, @pasteurpharmacy for the discount as well as for gifting me an additional case of bar soap. . In a few hours I will build ER care kits for the homeless moms and kids living in our adopted shelters. Packages will contain toilet paper, tissues, bars of soap, dry goods (including chocolate bars to sweeten their current rather UN-sweet situations), fruits, canned goods and a $25 food voucher. This is only the beginning…. this is going to take a minute to pass so if you are able to donate even $5, please go to www.heartsofgold.org. No donation is too small. REALLY! We will continue to do this as long as the need is there. . #homelesschildrenmatter #homelessnesssucks #kindness #coronavirus #shareyourhearts #covid_19 #covıd19 #alittlegoesalongway #itsnotovertillitsover #donate #strongnonprofits #nycnonprofits #nycnonprofit #smallbusinessmatters #supportsmallbusiness
Hearts of Gold’s partnership with the homeless shelters spans the five boroughs of New York City, serving approximately 680 rooms.
Hearts of Gold had raised money previously, which they are directing toward the current COVID-19 crisis. The more resources they get, the more they will be able to expand assistance. They realize that there are hundreds if not thousands more mothers and children who require basic necessities.
Companies and organizations including Peach Goods, Pasteur Pharmacy, Fairway Market Chelsea, and Sunac Fancy Foods have contributed items. Additionally, the retail store, Noir et Blanc, (owned by Koenigsberger) was used to organize the items that Hearts of Gold distributed on Saturday and Sunday, March 21 and 22.
As long as donations continue to pour in, Hearts Of Gold will continue to assemble kits for mothers, many of whom are employed, but unable to afford day to day financial demands. Those financial needs have escalated amidst the COVID 19 crisis.
