NC A&T Police Officers On Leave After Forcefully Arresting Student For Not Trespassing

Two police officers at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University (N.C. A&T), a historically black college (HBCU) have been placed on administrative leave after they were caught on camera forcefully arresting a student leader who hadn’t committed a crime.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, N.C. A&T sophomore Verdant Julius, who serves as president of the class of 2022, was returning to his dormitory on the Greensboro, N.C., campus with two of his friends when the group was stopped by two police officers, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. Because of the coronavirus crisis, the university had already suspended classes but had given students until Sunday to clear out of the dorm rooms.

The officers asked Julius and the other male student for their student IDs, which the students provided. The campus cops told the students to swipe their cards at the McCain Residence Hall to prove they were currently enrolled. The officers then told Julius’ female friend that she had to leave because she didn’t reside in the dorm, according to a petition from N.C. A&T students.

“Hearing that his friend, who was there to assist him, was being asked to leave, Verdant Julius asked the campus security guard and police officer for an explanation,” the petition reads. “The officer responded to this request by saying, ‘If you take one step closer I am going to have you arrested for obstruction of an investigation’. This was the first time the officer informed Verdant Julius and the other two students that an investigation was in progress.”