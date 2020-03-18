Why We Shouldn’t Panic About The Coronavirus

It seems like all anyone can talk about nowadays is the coronavirus, and a lot of people are in full on panic mode! Dr. Ian Smith called into the Willie Moore Jr. show to explain what’s really going on. He says that people should be “alarmed by Covid-19,” but we shouldn’t “panic.” He has noticed that some people are panicking while others aren’t taking it serious enough. He emphasizes that this is “a serious illness,” that doctors really don’t know much about. People should be cautious and remember that their actions can and will impact others. People can be infected with covid-19 and not know it but still pass the virus along.

