7-Eleven Owner Arrested For Selling Her Own Version Of Hand Sanitizer

While the world panics, the coronavirus continues to increase at a rapid rate and many are utilizing their own methods to stay safe and healthy.

However, a New Jersey 7-Eleven owner may have taken things too far when she started selling homemade spray sanitizer that left customers with serious injuries.

TIME reports, New Jersey 7-Eleven owner Manisha Bharade, 47, was arrested earlier this week and charged with deceptive business practices and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Bergen County prosecutors. Bharade allegedly made and sold a “dangerous spray sanitizer” in the convenience store that resulted in apparent burns on several children’s skin.

New Jersey police responded to a call placed regarding the 7-Eleven location in River Vale on March 9th to seize the remaining bottles of an item that was sold as “spray sanitizer”—after multiple social media posts detailed how three 10-year-old boys and one 11-year-old boy from the area had suffered apparent burns on their arms and legs after using the product sold by Bharade. The DIY product allegedly combined commercially available foaming sanitizer with water and packaged it for resale.

