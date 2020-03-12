Dwyane Wade Puts Son’s High School Coach On Blast

The retired NBA star was asked whether he would be at Sierra Canyon’s championship game — Wade’s son Zaire plays for the high school, and he responded by saying, “I will not be there.” He then explained. “My son ain’t playing, and I don’t want to do nothing to the coach.”

Wade has been left feeling some way about his son not receiving enough playing time during the Sierra Canyon/Etiwanda game on Tuesday.

Zaire did not play in the team’s regional final win over Etiwanda Tuesday night, and Wade clearly has an issue with coach Andre Chevalier. Check out the clip below.

Ziaire Williams with the game-winner at the buzzer to send Sierra Canyon to the State Championship game! 😱 (via ) pic.twitter.com/xbGDjndroA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 11, 2020

Via ESPN:

Ziaire Williams, a five-star prospect ranked seventh in the 2020 class by ESPN, hit the winning shot at the buzzer in Sierra Canyon’s come-from-behind, 63-61 win over Etiwanda on Tuesday. Zaire Wade did not score in the game, per maxpreps.com.

LeBron James’ son Bronny is also a member of Sierra Canyon.

Dwyane Wade says on @NBAonTNT that he will not attend Sierra Canyon’s CIF State title game. Zaire Wade did not play in the team’s regional final win over Etiwanda Tuesday night. Clearly Wade has an issue with coach Andre Chevalier and makes it clear here.pic.twitter.com/F8jRsZeBGG — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 11, 2020

Bronny James and Zaire Wade combined to score just two points during a Thanksgiving Hoopfest win in Dallas over Texas state champion Duncanville. Zaire played just four minutes in that game.

Happy for Ziaire Williams! This kid can hoop but he’s an even better kid away from basketball. The game continues to look bright with kids like him coming down the pipeline. https://t.co/da0cjQH2zF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 11, 2020

The outlet also noted that “It’s difficult to find playing time at Sierra Canyon.”

Wade’s comments drew surprise from WNBA star Candace Parker and Shaquille O’Neal.

Parker responded to Wade by saying, “I think you just did do something [to the coach].”

She added, “Yikes, on national television.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

On Monday, Wade gave a shout out to all the kids out there who are seemingly overlooked, tweeting: “For All The Kids Out There That’s Not Getting The Time or Opportunity They Feel They Deserve. Look No Further Than The Goat @TomBrady For Some Perspective. They Drafted 198 Players Before Him. #GodsPlan”

Wade also praised his son in a post on Wednesday, writing “Happy for Ziaire Williams! This kid can hoop but he’s an even better kid away from basketball. The game continues to look bright with kids like him coming down the pipeline.”

Do you think D. Wade was out-of-pocket for putting his son’s coach on blast on national television?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE