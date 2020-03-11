DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

In a shocking development, the NBA has announced that it is suspending games after a Utah Jazz player was confirmed positive to have to coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday (Mar. 11), a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed after players walked off the court. Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay were listed on the injury report with an illness and according to the league, Gobert tested positive for the virus.

 

NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Close