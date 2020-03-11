Michael Strahan Claims His Ex-Wife Is Abusing Their Children, Asks For Primary Custody

Bossip Staff

Michael Strahan is battling one of his ex-wives over custody of their twin girls, and now, he claims she is abusing their children.

According to reports from TMZ, the former New York Giants baller claims his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli Strahan, is both physically and emotionally abusing their teenage daughters, Sophia and Isabella. As a result, Michael is hoping for a judge to strip Jean of primary custody and give it over to him.

Strahan claims his ex has been engaging in a “pattern of abusive conduct towards the children for years,” also alleging that he has proof of the physical and emotional abuse, which he plans on going into detail on in sealed documents. He goes on to paint Jean as a bad parent, claiming she’s not taking their kids to court-ordered therapy sessions and says she is the reason Sophia and Isabella keep missing their volleyball matches and equestrian events.

As of now, Michael has visitation rights, but he wants the girls to move in with him in New York. Not only that, he wants his ex-wife to be held in criminal and civil contempt for her alleged actions against their kids.

Jean, on the other hand, who currently lives in North Carolina with the 15-year-old girls, wants her to have the same visitation he currently has, and that’s it.

This report doesn’t come as a complete surprise as Michael and Jean are already in a bitter child support dispute–now, things are just getting uglier.

