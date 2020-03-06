Manager Of Indiana Olive Garden Fired After Complying With Customer’s Demand For Non-Black Server [Video]

The manager of the Olive Garden restaurant at the center of a racial discrimination controversy is no longer working for the chain after complying with a white customer’s demand for a non-Black server.

We previously reported… the NAACP has joined an investigation into an alleged racist disturbance at an Olive Garden restaurant in Evansville, Indiana.

A hostess at the location, Amira Donahue, shared on social media the details of a suspected white supremacist who targeted two Black staffers. According to Donahue, the woman “stood in the middle of the restaurant and started screaming at me in front of all of the customers.”

She went on to explain how the customer requested hot water, “but she asked for a server that wasn’t black and the manager complied and I do agree that was a bad decision at the moment but there was a better way that could have been handled,” she wrote.

Donahue, 16, also noted that the racist white women said “awful things” about her, including asking if she was “even from here” and suggesting that she should “work at a strip club instead.”

“All I said to this woman was ‘sorry I don’t know,’ ‘have a nice day’ and ‘excuse me’ when she was standing in the way of a extremely busy restaurant,” Donahue wrote on Facebook.

Maxwell Robbins said he also witnessed the manager agree to the customer’s request for a non-Black server.

Donahue said the woman ate half her food then demanded a refund. “She should’ve been kicked out ASAP. But I guess the racist customer is more valuable than your black employees that were left in tears,” she said.

Olive Garden said in a statement that the company has a “zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind, and the manager involved no longer works for our company.”

In an update to his post, Robbins confirmed earlier reports that the manager had been terminated.

“We got done what needed to be done and it shows that we will not stand for any racism around here! I love all of y’all and I just want to say she is the sweetest host I’ve ever met at any restaurant, I’m glad Olive Garden took care of her,” he said.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE