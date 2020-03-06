Brilliant, Resourceful Nigerian Kids Recreate Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Video Shot For Shot

Kids never fail to amaze us with their creativity and talents. A new viral video shows a group of creative and resourceful kids all the way in Nigeria recreating the music video for Roddy Ricch’s no. 1 hit “The Box” shot for shot.

For example, the kids swap the video’s expensive cars for wheelbarrows of the same color, the video’s basketball for a soccer ball and its basketball hoop for a plastic waste bin.

The kids’ version runs concurrently underneath Roddy’s actual video to illustrate the dopeness of their artistry. These kids have some serious talent and will no doubt do great things in life! Watch below:

