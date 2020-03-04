Gabrielle Union Says Daughter Kaavia ‘Inspired’ Her To Create Children’s Book ‘Welcome To The Party’

New York Times best-selling author and actress, Gabrielle Union, has decided to take her talent to the world of children’s books.

Her new book Welcome To The Party, illustrated by Ashley Evans, is inspired by the birth of her daughter Kaavia James and what her arrival meant to their family.

“I’m so excited to be releasing my first children’s book,” Union told PEOPLE. “Since the birth of my daughter … I’ve been even more inspired to create stories that are not only representative of the cultural melting pot we live in, but also celebrate life and the fun, teachable lessons that come at every age.”

Union and husband Dwyane Wade welcomed baby Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018.

Kaavia, now 15 months, continues to be a muse for her mom. In May, Union unveiled a line of clothing for infants ages 0 to 24 months with New York & Company. The sweet capsule collection, called Kaavi James by Gabrielle Union, includes pieces (many unisex!) inspired by her baby girl.

Back in February 2019, Union told PEOPLE that her daughter gets her personality from her mother. “She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me,” she said at the time. “She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

