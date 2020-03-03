WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 3, 2020: Super Tuesday — Biden Gains Support — Gun Pulled On Activists

Here’s what you need to know Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

1. Super Tuesday: Super Important for Black Voters

2. FEMA Prepares For Coronavirus Emergency Declaration As Deaths Exceed 3,000 Worldwide

3. And Another One Gone And Another One Gone…Another One Bites The Dust…

4. It’s The Wild Wild West – LA County District Attorney’s Husband Pulls Gun On Activists

5. #WomensHistoryMonth: Beatrice Dixon, CEO & Founder Of The Honey Pot

