Lane Bryant Adds Melanin To Their Mannequins

The Fenty Effect has made its way into the world of plus-size fashion.

Lane Bryant has announced in a press release that they will be rolling out new melanated mannequins. The plus-size staple store reveals they were inspired by diversity attempts from the cosmetic industry.

“In recent years, top beauty brands have been putting a major focus on inclusivity when it comes to innovation, yet in fashion, too many U.S. brands are lacking diversity when it comes to size, shape, and skin tones,” Lexy Onofrio, VP of Brand Marketing Strategy and Creative at Lane Bryant, told HelloBeautiful.

She added that the ultimate factor in shifting away from the previous pale-skinned mannequins was about wanting to impact the way the customers feel.

“We want our customers to feel represented and see how our clothing will look on differing tones, so that they can choose their lane when it comes to style.”

According to the press release, Lane Bryant’s mannequins are initially going to come in four different shades that allow shoppers to see how their sexy high-necked swimsuits and shimmery cocktail dresses will look on their skin tones.

They mannequins will be a standard size 14 so that the Lane Bryant shopper can envision an actual plus-size body in the clothing. Getting plus-size mannequins on sales floors elsewhere has been a struggle.

The company was one of the first to source displays, and commission advertisements that reflected the women who were spending in their stores, instead of the women their customers were told they should want to look like. Now, they are taking it a step further as the first major retailer in the country to make this change.

The mannequins will be presented for the first time in Lane Bryant’s new Easton, Ohio flagship store.

