Shemar Moore Mourns Loss Of His Mother With Emotional IG Post

In a video that clearly shows the pain and anguish he’s going through, actor Shemar Moore has announced that his beloved mother has passed away.

Moore, who currently stars on CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” and has a long-running role on the network’s “Criminal Minds,” said on his Instagram post that his mother, Marilyn Wilson-Moore, actually passed away earlier this month due to multiple sclerosis and a heart condition.

Here’s what Moore wrote for the post’s caption:

“Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend, and partner in crime passed away Feb 8th at 76 years old… I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don’t know how to do this life without her …. but I get my STRENGTH from her and I will be OK because of HER. Mama…. here come that man!!!!! What I do from this day forward is for YOU!!!! I’m going to continue to LEAP and pray that the NET appears!! It was too soon …. and it hurts so bad…. but I know you are with me and will continue to give me strength… I love you mama”

Meanwhile, in the video, Moore said:

“This is real life. Your baby boy is okay, but I’m hurting real bad…I’ve been offline for some weeks now. I’ve had to keep a secret out of respect to my mom. Ten days ago, February 8th, 2020 – my mom, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore – passed away…she’s gone. This is not a game. This is my whole life, everything I’ve ever known. I’m just shocked. I stay stunned. I am heartbroken.”

“My partner-in-crime. My ace boon coon. My Bonnie to my Clyde…I don’t know life without this woman. I don’t know what to do, but I will figure it out – ’cause that’s what she would want.”

Later, Moore shared an emotional slideshow set to Celine Dion‘s “Because You Loved Me.”

PHOTO: PR Photos