Snoop Dogg’s Son Cordell Responds To Homophobic Slurs After Wearing Makeup, Women Clothing

Snoop Dogg’s son, Cordell Broadus, used to make young women swoon over the shirtless photos he shared on social media showing off his killer abs and physique.

Now he’s raising eyebrows after embracing androgyny, and he doesn’t care what the haters think.

As reported by urbanislandz.com, Broadus, 22, played football for UCLA after being awarded a scholarship, and admitted that he only pursued the sport to gain his father’s love.

“It took me 12 years to realize he loves Cordell Broadus, the person not Cordell Broadus the football player,” he said. So Broadus curbed his football aspirations in 2016 in order to follow other passions, including modeling.

According to the report, he secured his debut modeling gig for MCM Worldwide two years ago and last month, he posted pics on Instagram showing off his feminine side in a new campaign– see below.

Cordell’s latest shoot shows him rocking make-up and women’s clothing, including earrings — leading many to conclude that he’s rocking with #TeamLGBTQ. Several of his followers on social responded with homophobic comments.