Brawl Breaks Out After Prairie View -Jackson State Basketball Game [WATCH]

A brawl broke out at the end of Monday night’s basketball game between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M.

While shaking hands after A&M's 70-61 win, frustrations spilled over from the game that featured a hard foul in the final minute.That resulted in a technical foul on Jackson State's Jayveous McKinnis.

Meanwhile, Jackson State’s Dontelius Ross appeared to take exception to either harsh words or an incidental shoulder bump from Prairie View’s Darius Williams during the handshake line. Ross lunged for Williams only to be restrained by teammates and a police officer.

ESPN broadcasters said Jackson State guard Khalil Spencer was the instigator. Fights broke out all over the court as coaches tried to intervene.

And as you might expect, suspensions were handed out quickly.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) has announced the suspension of three student-athletes, following an altercation involving the Jackson State University and Prairie View A&M University men’s basketball teams on Monday, February 17.

Hope this means a lesson was learned. Did you see the brawl? What did you think? Should HBCU students be held to a higher standard given the years of scholarship and history they represent?

