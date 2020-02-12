Megan Thee Stallion: Rapper Explains Backstory To Her 2015 Mugshot

A 2015 mugshot of Megan Thee Stallion surfaced on social media Tuesday, and the hip-hop star wasted no time hoping online to share the backstory.

The Houston native revealed on Instagram Live that she was arrested after having a public fight with her then-boyfriend while attending SXSW in Austin, after discovering he fathered a child with a woman he was cheating with.

“At the damn concert!” Megan says in the clip, Page Six reports. “Like, what a way for a bitch to find out your n—a cheated on you and had a baby … I was so mad, and you gotta know, my temper is bad.”

Megan claims she tried to walk away but he began “pulling and pushing” her.

Megan gives the backstory to her mugshot on Instagram live (via @makeabag) pic.twitter.com/ZQBtBIBIeC — Megan Daily (@HottieSource) February 11, 2020

“It was toxic. It was fun at the time, but it was very toxic. But I was young and I thought that toxic s—t was cute, but it’s not! Do not let a n—a put hands on you, and don’t put your hands on no n—a … I was really trying to keep the peace, keep it player, because we in a public environment.”

A witness called the police, who arrived after she began to fight back.

“When I was ready to give it to him, the motherf—king police pull up when I’m punching … now the police are here and I look like the aggressor.”

When the cops asked Megan if her boyfriend hit her… she decided to protect him.

“I looked rough, my weave was to the side, my shirt jacked up, my pants dirty because he’s been pushing me … I say, ‘No officer, he didn’t hit me,’ because I don’t want him to go to jail!”

The boyfriend, however, wasn’t as forgiving.

“The laws asked that n—a if I hit him and he said, ‘Yeah! She hit me in the eye.’ Bitch, you got to know they sent me straight to jail! Them hoes cuffed me, I ain’t never been cuffed in my life.”

Megan says she was locked up for two days over the brawl.

Scroll up and hear her tell it via the clip above.

