Tamar Braxton may have been right all along if what Cookie Hull, Loni Love’s ex-comedy writer and friend, says is true.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Hull toured with Loni and wrote some of her material. She tells Comedy Hype that Loni had plotted to get Tamar Braxton removed off of ‘The Real’ because “she wanted to be the only ghetto one” there.

Tamar was fired from the ensemble daytime talk show in 2016. It seems like there’s been beef ever since between her former co-hosts and Tamar, who claimed she knew all along that Loni played a part in her firing.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Allegedly, Loni used Tamar’s Dancing With The Stars absences to ‘influence’ the network and sent a number of critical emails.

“She [Loni] was pointing out to the network where if [Tamar] missed 52 tapings and that the ratings didn’t change or didn’t get any better they really didn’t need her. She pointed out the fact that Tamar got hurt on DWTS, that she would be a liability. I know she didn’t specifically get her fired, but she was influencing things.”

Do you think Hull is right or is she just a disgruntled ex-friend?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Former Friend Says Loni Love Did Send Emails To Have Tamar Braxton Fired [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com