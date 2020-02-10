Rep. Ayanna Pressley Responds To Trolls Who Called Her ‘Mr. Clean’ Amid Battle With Alopecia

Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed last month her hair lost as a result of the autoimmune disease alopecia, and she a has since been subjected to online bullying, with some people calling her “Mr. Clean.”

Massachusetts’ first Black congresswoman hit back at critics by posting a selfie on Twitter along with the caption: “Dear Trolls, You really think I look like “Mr. Clean” ? Please. He never looked THIS clean. Sorry not sorry my unapologetically rockin’ my crown triggers you. Proud #alopecian”

As noted by CNN, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voiced her support, telling Pressley to ignore the bullies.

“They’re just mad because you pull off any & every look thrown at you, meanwhile they can’t even put on a hat on their head without looking like baby peanut,” AOC wrote on Twitter.

Dear Trolls. You really think I look like "Mr. Clean" ? Please. He never looked THIS clean. Sorry not sorry my unapologetically rockin' my crown triggers you. Proud #alopecian pic.twitter.com/rcVTRsuply — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) February 6, 2020

We previously reported… in an interview with The Root, Pressley shared why her “black hair story is both personal and political.”

“I’m trying to find my way here, and I do believe going public will help,” Pressely says as she shows her bald head. “This is my official public revealing. I am ready now because I want to be freed from the secret and the shame that that secret carries with it.”

She added: “I am making peace with having alopecia. I have not arrived there. I’m very early in my alopecia journey. But I’m making progress every day, and that’s why I’m doing this today.”

She also noted, “Right now on this journey, when I feel the most unlike myself is when I am wearing a wig.”

Hear Pressley tell it via the clip above.

