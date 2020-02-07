Motivational Moment: ‘Secure Yourself’ With The Word Of God

One thing Willie found himself doing a lot of in recent years is traveling and seeking God’s voice to pour into others, maybe even neglecting himself in the process. This year he’s doing things differently, meaning that his praise, and worship will be personal. And of course if it helps someone else that’s wonderful, but he won’t be putting his own spiritual journey on the back burner, and neither should you. This year he wants everyone to “secure” themselves with the Lord, get acquainted with his word and be intentional in their praise. This year is personal.

