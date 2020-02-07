Fans Concerned For Kodak Black After Rapper Claims He’s Been ‘Locked In A Bathroom’ While In Prison

Kodak Black is keeping fans updated about his inhumane treatment in prison.

The Florida native, who is currently serving a 46-month sentence for a weapons-related charges, shared another lengthy message on Instagram after posting a troubling tweet earlier this week.

Fans have been concerned for the rapper’s safety ever since he claimed to be the target of prison officials who are abusing their power by stripping him of basic human rights.

Black also claims people have tried to poison and kill him. Now, he’s venting about being locked inside a bathroom.

Black’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, claims his client was transferred recently to a Kentucky penitentiary while in the process of filing an appeal to his prison sentence.

“Right before I was going to meet with him, he was put on a bus to Kentucky,” said Crump. “Was he intentionally moved so he couldn’t meet with his attorney?”

Crump also claimed Black “has been beaten, denied medical attention, and starved while serving his time in prison.”

In a series of posts on Twitter, Kodak revealed that the abuse has extended further, as he’s been locked in the bathroom while in captivity.

“Ion Really See The Purpose Of Keepin A N***a Locked In A Bathroom, Like A N***a Got The Cooties Or Sumn Lol Help Me Understand,” he tweeted. “One Day A Man Must Decide, For Better Or For Worse. What Will Be The Monument Of His Existence. #Truly”

In a follow-up post, he added, “I’m Finna Get Off This S**t! The Way They Handling A Real One Is Real Sad, Nevertheless Unforgettable!” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “But I Can Never Hold My Head Down, Ima Keep Rolling Like A Dam Fire Drill. #GLEE.”

