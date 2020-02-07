Black News Channel (BNC) To Make Historic Launch On Monday

On February 10th, viewers across America will witness the launch of the nation’s only African American news network, Black News Channel (BNC).

BNC’s state-of-the-art network operations center is based in Tallahassee, Florida, with news bureaus located throughout the country.

BNC will provide culturally specific, intelligent programming that is informative, educational, inspiring, and empowering to its audience. BNC’s collaboration with the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA)—an organization that represents African American newspapers nationwide—will provide the network access to stories not covered by other news organizations. In addition, BNC’s partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) offers internship and training opportunities for the nation’s next generation of aspiring young journalists.

At launch, BNC can be seen on Spectrum, Xfinity X-1 Platform, and Dish Network. Soon after launch, BNC will also be available on Sling, Vizio Smart TVs, Xumo and Roku Channel. With its additional distribution partners, the network will have a cumulative total of 100+ million homes sharing in the BNC experience. Details for these and other distribution platforms will be announced as they become available.

“I have traveled around the country participating in interviews, serving on panel discussions, and sharing BNC’s mission and commitment to telling a more complete story of the African American community,” BNC Chairman and Co-founder J.C. Watts, Jr. said. “There is growing interest and anticipation about the Black News Channel, as well as a palpable level of excitement about our launch”

“The launch of Black News Channel will be not only historic, but also transformational,” said CEO and Co-founder Bob Brillante. “We will shed more light on the stories that demonstrate our commonality, rather than those that highlight our differences.”

For more information about programming and upcoming announcements regarding additional distribution partners and viewing options, visit BNC’s website at blacknewschannel.com and follow the network on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About BNC

Black News Channel is an independent network that is minority owned and operated, and it will be the nation’s only provider of 24/7 cable news programming dedicated to covering the unique perspective of African American communities. BNC is the endeavor of the network’s visionaries and co-founders, Chairman J.C. Watts, Jr. and CEO Bob Brillante. BNC will provide access to information and educational programming to meet the specific needs of this growing and dynamic community that is a major consumer of subscription television services. BNC will provide an authentic, new voice that represents African Americans in mainstream media and fosters political, economic, and social discourse; the network will be one voice representing the many voices of African Americans. BNC’s programming will illuminate truth about the unique challenges facing urban communities and help close the “image gap” that exists today between the negative black stereotypes perpetuated by mainstream media news and our enterprising African American communities.

