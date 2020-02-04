Little Known Black History Fact: P.K. Subban

The National Hockey League has seen a resurgence of Black players in recent times and New Jersey Devils’ defenseman P.K. Subban has emerged as one of the game’s brightest stars. Beyond Subban’s athletic ability, he’s also known as one of the sport’s most charitable athletes.

At 6′ and 210 pounds, Subban, 30, casts a formidable figure on the ice. Off the ice, Subban has become celebrated in Montreal and across Canada for his charity work. In 2015, when he was playing for the Montreal Canadiens, Subban gave the Montreal Children’s Hospital hospital $10 million. It was the largest donation ever made by a Canadian athlete. The hospital named its atrium after Subban, a moment the player said gave him goosebumps. In 2017, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Cross, one of Canada’s highest honors.

Born Pernell Karl Subban on May 13, 1989, the Toronto native is of Jamaican and Montserratian descent. After a stellar junior carer, Subban’s professional career began in 2009 and he played for the Hamilton Bulldogs, Montreal’s American Hockey League affiliate team. In 2011, he became an official member of the NHL squad and made the league’s all-rookie team.

In 2016, after becoming the highest paid defenceman in the league, Subban was traded to the Nashville Predators where he played for three years. The team went to the Stanley Cup finals in 2017, but were beaten by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Subban is now with the New Jersey Devils.

In 2013, Subban won the James Norris Memorial Trophy which is awarded to the league’s top defenceman. Subban is a three-time All-Star, making the team in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons. He is also a member of the Canadian men’s hockey team, which won Olympic gold at the 2014 Winter Games. His brothers, Malcolm and Jordan, are also professional hockey players. Subban is known off the ice for his style, including his trademark hats and was named by Sports Illustrated as one of the 50 Best-Dressed athletes in 2018.

Subban and Lindsay Vonn, the winningest female skier of all time, have been dating since 2018 and are engaged to be married.

