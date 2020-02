Instead of people saying “good luck,” some people say “break a leg,” but as believers, we understand where our strength comes from. Watch Erica explain what it means to be a vessel and be used by God.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Faith Walking: I Don’t Want To Break A Leg, I Want To Be Used By God [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com