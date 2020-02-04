Arrest Made In Murder Of Two Sisters At The University Of Texas-Commerce

A man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of two sisters at the University of Texas-Commerce. Sisters Abbaney Matts, 20 and Deja Matts, 19 were killed at the school on Monday morning.

Deja, a native of Garland, Texas, was a freshman at the school. Her sister was not a student, according to CBSDFW.com. The girl’s father told CBSDFW.com that Abbaney drove her sister back to school after the two stayed late at their brother’s birthday party in Garland, which is about an hour drive from Commerce.

Abbeney’s 2-year-old son was also at the Pride Rock dorm, which is mostly for freshman. He was injured in the shooting but was treated and released.

Deja Matts, Facebook

Abbeney’s ex-boyfriend, Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, was arrested after surveillance footage and witnesses linked him to the scene, reports NBCDFW.com. She was granted an order of protection against him after she reported that he attacked her with a frying pan, a lamp and brandished a knife. He was out on bond when the murders were committed.

The shooting was discovered when a 911 caller came back to her room and told police she’d found debris in her room and a hole through her wall. Most students did not hear the shooting, CBS reports. The campus was locked down and all campus events were cancelled until Thursday.

Abbaney Matts, Facebook

The school issued a statement after the murders:

Our continued thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of the victims from this week’s tragedy.

According to the University Police Department, the shooting appears to be a targeted, isolated event.

In October of 2019, an off-campus shooting at a party involving University of Texas-Commerce students left two dead and multiple others injured. The shooter is still at large.

PHOTO: Matts family

