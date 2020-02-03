Rush Limbaugh Announces He Has ‘Advanced Lung Cancer’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: