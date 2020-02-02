Jay Z Says His NFL Deal Shows He And Kaepernick Are On The Same Page

Ahead of today’s big game, the Super Bowl, Jay Z is speaking his mind on his partnership with the NFL and the fact that it’s really the same thing Colin Kaepernick is after. Only the approach is different.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Speaking with the New York Times, Jay Z again defended his collaboration with the league, which many saw as a stab in the back to Kaepernick. Even though Jigga has taken a lot of heat for his move, it’s all about the bigger picture for him, he says.

“As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press,” he told the Times, while going on to insist he is still fighting for people of color — only now, from a position of strength and influence.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

For instance, Sunday’s broadcast will apparently include a PSA-type video — one in a series, per NYT — that aims to tell the stories of Black men and boys killed by cops.

It’ll probably be similar to the PSA Malcolm Jenkins and Roc Nation teamed up to produce, which was called “Everyone’s Child.” As of now, it’s unclear if this new video is part of the same “Responsibility Program,” but chances are it falls under the same umbrella.

Getting back to Kaepernick though, Jay kinda sticks to his guns in this new interview as far as addressing the guy’s situation … acknowledging he was done dirty by the league, but also strongly suggesting it’s time to move forward and start looking for new solutions.

Jay says, “No one is saying he hasn’t been done wrong. He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’”

He adds of Kap, “We are two adult men who disagree on the tactic but are marching for the same cause.” CK, meanwhile, doesn’t appear to see things the same way.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: