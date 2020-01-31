NBA Changes All-Star Scoring Format To Honor Kobe Bryant

Scoring will look a bit different for the NBA All-Star game next month, and it’s all in an effort to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

The league announced Thursday that the score will be kept normally for the first three quarters. In the fourth, the game clock will be turned off and the teams will try to hit a target score of 24 additional points added to the leading team’s existing points.

“For instance, if the cumulative score of the first three quarters is 100-95, the Final Target Score would be set at 124 points,” the league explained. “To win the NBA All-Star Game, the team with 100 points would need to score 24 points in the fourth quarter before the team with 95 points scores 29 points.”

The number 24 was chosen, of course, in honor of Kobe’s second jersey number with the Los Angeles Lakers. Each team will also be playing for charity. The winners of each of the first three quarters will win donations to a charity of their choosing.

The NBA All-Star Game goes down on Sunday, Feb. 16 in Chicago.

