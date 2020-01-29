Video Of Inhumane Conditions At Mississippi Prison Released

Team Roc, Roc Nation’s philanthropic arm, has released disturbing video it says shows the inhumane conditions inside of Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

The state’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves ordered Parchman’s notorious Unit 29 closed after touring the prison last week and saying what he witnessed there was “infuriating.”

“These videos and photos were shot by inmates using contraband phones, according to Team Roc. The images include what looks like a knife fight between two prisoners, gruesome injuries and horrific filth inside a cell,” reports TMZ.

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti filed a lawsuit against Mississippi prison officials demanding a plan of action to help the inmates. They’ve also filed for an emergency protective order in federal court on behalf of dozens of inmates, and have now added some of these photos to the filing.

Warning: The video is extremely disturbing.

An exclusive look at the horrifying, inhumane conditions from inside the walls of #Mississippi’s #ParchmanPrison. Sign the petition for #msprisonreformnow at https://t.co/xYgBBunoei pic.twitter.com/OFW1fetnLx — Team Roc (@teamroc) January 28, 2020

