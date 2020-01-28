Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy Way’ [WATCH]

Grammy-nominated recording artist Deborah Cox is back with a new video for her single “Easy Way.”

The song–written by songwriter and producer Rico Love–shares the ups and downs of being in love. The song was released in November and is the first single off her highly anticipated seventh studio album.

According to Singersroom, Cox stated, ” I find that people fantasize about love but don’t understand that if you want something to work, you have to fight for it, and you have to fight for it daily. I believe that’s why ‘Easy Way’ resonates with so many people.”

Check out the video:

What did you think of the video?

