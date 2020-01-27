The Grammy awards bring out the best in fashion, style and beauty. And rapstress Saweetie didn’t disappoint when she hit the red carpet in a colorful asymmetrical Moschino gown and a sleek top knot bun.

“The inspiration for Saweetie’s look tonight was simple, let’s make the bun fun again,” says her hairstylist Ray Christopher.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

*Grabs bobby pins*

Here’s how you can GET THE LOOK:

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

How To Duplicate Rapper Saweetie’s Super Sleek Top Knot Bun was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: