Terrence J. Has An Impressive New Gig

Terrence J. is already a successful personality, actor and model. Now he’s on his way to becoming a media mogul. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he’s been named the head of talent engagement for film and TV for Hidden Empire Film Group, which is the company behind recent releases “The Intruder” with Michael Ealy, Dennis Quaid and Meagan Good, and “Black and Blue” with Naomie Harris and Tyrese. Their film “Fatale” with Ealy and Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank is set for October.

Born Terrence Jenkins, he will have a true creative role at the company, helping to acquire talent for various productions and working on marketing initiatives, along with corporate partnerships and music supervision for various film and TV projects. Jenkins will host and executive produce the “Be Woke” charitable initiative due later this year.

Co-founded by Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor, Hidden Empire is backed by Black billionaire Robert F. Smith, who made headlines by promising to pay off the student loans of Morehouse College’s 2019 graduating class.

Jenkins released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that said:

“Hidden Empire is one of the hottest film companies out there right now and I am honored to work with such a talented team. Hidden Empire is growing into a billion-dollar brand in the distant future across film, TV and entertainment, which is incredible for a black-owned film company. As soon as I met the founder Deon Taylor, Roxanne Avent Taylor and Robert F. Smith, I knew that I needed to be involved in such an amazing company.

