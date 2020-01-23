Behind The Scenes Of The Clark Sisters Biopic

The Clark Sisters have some of the most famous voices in gospel music. Hailing from Detroit, the group includes include Jacky Cullum Chisholm, Denise “Niecy” Clark Bradford, Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark, Dorinda Clark-Cole, and Karen Clark Sheard.

The legendary sisters with voices have been blessing us for over 30 years. But the story of what happened to the group behind the scenes has yet been told.

With executive producers Holly Carter, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott all on board to get the story told, you know this upcoming film will be filled with heart, emotion and tons of music.

EUR recently attended the Television Critics Association Lifetime press conference for the biopic. Executive producer Holly Carter was in attendance with the actors who played the Clark Sisters: Raven Goodwin, Angela Birches, Shelea Frazier, Christina Bell and Kierra Sheard who plays her mother, Karen Clark.

When asked about what it was like playing her mother in the upcoming role and new things she learned about her family, Kierra said, “At first I wanted to play Auntie Niecey’s role but then they were like no, you’re perfect for your mom. Also seeing that as long as I’d been in the house with my mom, I obviously didn’t know her as well as I thought.”

Kierra added: “The story of Auntie Twinkie is what really inspired me. Seeing what my grandmother had gone through as far as being in a leading role in the church and being crucified for going to the Grammys [was crazy] because of what is now accepted in gospel music.”

Carter opened up about the making and the timeline of the film.

“It literally took about 17 years. I didn’t know why it was taking so long until I realized why … Kierra had to grow up so she could play her mother. It also connected the idea, time, season and purpose that makes all the difference in the world. There was a time for this movie and now is the time.”

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” will air on Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

