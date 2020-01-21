Miami Cop Javier Ortiz Says He’s Black Amid Accusations Of Department Racism

A Miami cop who has numerous complaints and lawsuits leveled against him for racist actions against Blacks is now claiming to be Black.

“I’m a Black male,” Capt. Javier Ortiz said at a City of Miami commission meeting regarding his racially-charged abuse of power against Black employees at the Miami Police Department, Miami New Times reports. “Yes, I am. And I am not Hispanic. I was born in this country. That’s how I feel.”

The Miami Community Police Benevolent Association (MCPBA), a union for Black officers, complained last year that reports about acts of racism in the department were being ignored. The union produced documents showing the former union head claimed he was Black in his 2014 lieutenant application and his 2017 captain application, but for his application to work at the police department, he didn’t classify himself as Black.

#BREAKING: @MiamiPD Capt. @OrtizFOP tells city commission "I am a black male" after he was caught lying about his race on 2014 lieutenant's exam and 2017 captain's application — his original MPD application says he's white Hispanic #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/meaJ2mlQGn — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) January 17, 2020

“I think I put white male — I know I put white male, but I don’t know if I put Hispanic,” Ortiz told District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

District 5 Commissioner Joe Carollo, interjected: “You put down Hispanic male, didn’t you?”

“As a man, I stand by it,” Ortiz responded.

“When did you have this, uh, coming to, uh, God moment that you were Black? When did God tell you that?” asked Carollo.

“Well, I learned that there are people in my family that are mixed and that are Black,” Ortiz replied.

He told Hardemon, who the sole Black commissioner, “if you know anything about the one-drop rule, which started in the 20th Century, which is what identifies and defines what a Black male is, or a Negro, you would know that if you have one drop of Black in you, you’re considered Black.”

He also claims to also be part Jewish.

“Mr. Ortiz claimed that he was, uh, Black — now I hear he’s Jewish-Black,” the commissioner said. “I’m afraid maybe next month he’d be a Black Jewish woman. I don’t know.”

At one point, Hardemon said, “Let’s not talk about the degree of Blackness,” to which Ortiz responded, “On no! You are Blacker than me. That’s obvious.”

Ortiz is a staunch Trump supporter and who WPLG Local 10 News described as Cuban-American.

As noted by Essence, Ortiz’s racist conduct previously made headlines when he made false accusations against Black NFL player Robby Anderson, unjustly arrested Black men and calling on cops to boycott Beyoncé’s live shows because she performed a Black Panther-inspired set at the 2016 Super Bowl halftime show.

