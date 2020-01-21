Bill Cosby’s Ex-Lawyer, Denies Claims She Was Suspended For Misappropriating Funds

Monique Pressley, the lawyer who represented Bill Cosby in his sexual assault case, has responded to reports that she has been suspended from practicing law indefinitely amid claims she misappropriated funds.

Pressley spoke with theJasmineBRAND about the allegations in a statement on Friday (Jan. 17).

“The allegations against me of impropriety are unequivocally not true. The claim that my suspension due to disability is because of the allegations made against me is false,” she said.

“In the 22 years I have been practicing law, I have not once been disciplined by the bar for improper conduct—not a suspension, not even a letter of reprimand. As soon as I am able, I look forward to the opportunity to defend against these charges,” Pressley added.

We previously reported, three former clients of Pressley have accused her of taking retainers and using the funds on personal expenses without doing any significant work.

The Daily Mail writes, “Instead of keeping the money in an escrow account, Pressley cashed the checks and had money deposited into her husband’s account, the counsel claimed.”

According to the report, she was served with a “specification of charges” in July of 2018 and again in October 2018, but Pressley never filed “an answer to charges brought against her despite being given several opportunities to do so.”

First complaint: Pressley made fellow church member feel ‘victimized’ after taking $8k and having her husband work the case – despite him not being a lawyer

Second complaint: Pressley drove client to the bank to have him pay her $2,400 in cash

Third complaint: Pressley spent client’s $15,000 from their son’s suspicious death case in a matter of days.

The legal docs state “She engaged in a pattern of dilatory tactics at every step of the process.”

