R. Kelly Girlfriend Azriel Clary Seeks Therapy After Reuniting With Family

R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary is seeking counseling following her controversial exit from the singer’s condo in Chicago last week.

Via TMZ: Sources close to the singer’s now ex-GF tell TMZ … she now feels she was brainwashed, manipulated and mistreated by Kelly. We’re told Azriel and her family are searching for qualified counselors and therapists, so she can begin healing … mentally.Our sources say Azriel’s father is focused on getting his daughter’s life back in order as smoothly as possible, but the family understands they can’t do it alone.

The 22-year-old alluded to her new perspective on Friday when she said, “I never thought me and victim would ever be in the same sentence because I was too in denial.. but once you realize, you realize.”

Let the healing process begin. ❤️ love y’all, all pictures up on IG: @azrielmostwantedpic.twitter.com/6dumPw5TQI — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 13, 2020

Days after Clary got into a fight with Kelly’s other girlfriend,Joycelyn Savage, on Instagram Live, Clary’s mother confirmed that her daughter had finally come home and reunited with her family.

“Everybody wants to bash and throw her under the bus, and they just really don’t understand,” Azriel’s mother Alice shared with PEOPLE.

RELATED: R. Kelly’s Girlfriend’s Fight Captured On Social Media

“The battle is won because she’s still here, she’s still alive, she’s still breathing and though she lost a few years of her life, she’s still here to tell her story,” Alice tells PEOPLE. “Because I chose not to keep her secluded in her life, she’s here now and we’re able to say the victory is won because she finally came to her senses and she’s back home with her family.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Last week, Clary hinted on Twitter that she may spill the tea about R. Kelly and his alleged sex crimes.

via TMZ:

However, we’re told she’s afraid of the legal ramifications … because she’s lied to law enforcement several times in the past., and signed an NDA with Kelly.

Of course, all this comes after Azriel and Kelly’s other GF, Joycelyn Savage, had an altercation in Kelly’s Trump Tower condo that resulted in Joycelyn being charged with battery.

Clary also alleged — on video — that Savage had sex with her while she was still a minor. It’s unclear if Azriel plans to take further legal action against Joycelyn.

R. Kelly is currently being held without bail in federal prison in Chicago after being arrested on sex crime charges both Illinois and New York. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: