Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches

One of the country’s most controversial fast food items, the Popeyes chicken sandwich, is now being offered up for free thanks to a special deal. Considering the past hoopla and sometimes violence that resulted from demand for the sandwich, questions about its safety have arisen.

According to Business Insider, Popeyes will offer their chicken sandwich for free this week as a way to celebrate its nationwide partnership with the delivery service DoorDash involving 1,000 stores.

Customers who make a Popeyes order of at least $20 through DoorDash with the promo code “CHICKENWINNER” can receive the chicken sandwich combo meal for free with their order and not be charged a delivery fee. The offer only lasts this week, Monday through Sunday, January 19, and includes a sandwich with a side and a small beverage.

“The positive response and demand for our new Chicken Sandwich sparked a social media frenzy and it was incredible to see this new product generate such excitement from our fans,” Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes’ head of marketing in North America, said. “We are thrilled about the continued buzz around our chicken sandwich and excited to deliver it to our loyal fans for free through our partnership with DoorDash.”

While Popeyes’ chicken sandwich might’ve brought the fast food chain “continued buzz” the public’s response to it also caused some violence across the country.

Popeyes introduced the sandwich in August of 2019 and brought it back in November after it sold out nationwide the first time around. During this time, customer hysteria led to fighting, and in one instance, death.

One video went viral of two white women fighting over a chicken sandwich right in the middle of a Popeyes drive-thru. One man even tried to intercede, yelling “Get off my fu**ing wife!” Eventually the police arrived.

In another more tragic incident, 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis was fatally stabbed outside a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland in November. Davis got into an argument with 30-year-old Ricoh McClain, who is accused of stabbing him.

The Baltimore Sun reported, “Surveillance video shows Davis ‘methodically’ cutting in a line designated for customers buying a sandwich, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said last week. When Davis reached the front counter, Stawinski said surveillance video shows he was confronted by another customer before the argument spilled out into the parking lot where Davis was stabbed once in the upper body.” Davis eventually at a nearby hospital.

Given this promotion is online, hopefully it won’t lead to any tragedies.

