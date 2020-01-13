KeKe Wyatt And Her Husband Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for powerhouse singer Keke Wyatt and her husband Zakariah David. Just a few weeks after their one year anniversary, the couple welcomed a baby boy.

Keke made the announcement of Ke’Riah Darring’s birth on social media two days ago. Ke’Riah, however, was born on January 6th.

My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring. He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood

So sweet! Keke didn’t miss a beat this pregnancy it seems, as she was still touring and singing wherever she was booked!

The 7-pound, 11 oz. baby boy is the youngest of 10 sibling, eight of whom are Wyatt’s biological children, with two stepchildren with her former husband. Wyatt and David jumped the broom in November of 2018. Congrats to them!

