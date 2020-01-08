Jennifer Lopez Is Being Sued By Strippers Who Inspired ‘Hustlers’

It looks like Jennifer Lopez will be in and out of court very soon! While we all enjoyed Jennifer Lopez and her fellow castmates Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B in the hit movie ‘Hustlers,’ the songstress is reportedly being sued by the woman who was the inspiration for her character in the film.

According to TMZ, Samantha Barbash, is claiming that producers from J.Lo’s production company, Nuyorican Productions, spoke with her to gain consent for the movie, however she turned them down. Despite not giving the production company the green light, the film was produced with none other than J.Lo playing a character “Ramona” based on her.

While there were talks once the movie initially premiered that the women who the movie was based on were not pleased, there were only threats of legal action. Barbash also revealed that the character in the movie is portrayed as an avid user and manufacturer of illegal substances in her home where she lived with her child. She tells the publication that the portrayal is “untrue and offensive.”

So what does this mean for J.Lo? Well, Barbash is reportedly suing her production company for $40 million: $20 million for compensatory damages and $20 million in punitive damages. She is also looking for producers of the film to turn over all copies of the movie.

While J.Lo has not made any statements about this lawsuit, it will be interested to see how things turn out moving forward.

So what say you? Do you think that Samantha Barbash has a case? Do you think she will win the lawsuit? Sound off in the comment section below.

