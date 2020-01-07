Murder In Minneapolis: Realtor Abducted And Killed, Rapper Boyfriend Shot

A rivalry between drug dealers may have cost a woman her life. In Minneapolis, a man has been arrested for taking the life of a young mother and realtor on New Year’s Eve.

Cedric Lamont Berry, 41, who has an extensive criminal record, was arrested by Minneapolis police and booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause murder in the death of 28-year-old Monique Baugh.

Police said the investigation into Baugh’s death remains active.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North in Minneapolis at about 6:38 p.m. after a ShotSpotter report. According to a search warrant application, Baugh, a young mother and realtor, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and duct tape around one of her wrists.

A witness told police he saw a U-Haul vehicle drive north in the alley where Baugh was found. Just an hour before Baugh was found, police responded to a shooting near 48th Avenue N. and Humboldt Avenue N. The victim of that shooting was Baugh’s boyfriend, the affidavit states.

It also states investigation revealed Baugh had scheduled a home showing in Maple Grove before she was killed. Video from across the street shows her vehicle arriving at the residence, and after the U-Haul vehicle passes the house a person walks into the home. The U-Haul then pulled up to the house and backed up to the garage doors, the affidavit states. Investigators said they believe the video shows Baugh being escorted into the back of the U-Haul before it drives away.

Investigators also learned the person who scheduled the showing with Baugh reached out to her directly to schedule it, not through the realty firm, which led investigators to believe the suspect may have called her cellphone, the warrant application states.

The report also said that surveillance video from a house near the murder scene showed a U-Haul leaving the area, and after it was returned by the renter, a search of the U-Haul showed zip ties in the back storage area and duct tape packaging in the front door.

The affidavit states when investigators spoke to the person who rented the U-Haul and her fiancé, the renter said she had rented it for a drug dealer who paid her in heroin, which her fiancé also confirmed.

Police said the drug dealer they identified is allegedly a rival drug dealer of Baugh’s boyfriend, an area rapper known as Momoh The report says he was displaying a lot of cash on social media, as you can see below. The 6’7 rapper was involved in the tech world through a partnership as well and had made records with Nipsey Hussle, upcoming rapper Lil Baby (not to be confused with rapper Da Baby) and the late rapper XXXtentaction.

Though Momoh was shot before Baugh was, he survived.

Baugh worked for Kris Lindahl Real Estate. Lindahl released this statement regarding her death Wednesday:

Monique has been a part of our team for almost a year. She made a big impact on us during that time. She was a beautiful person who was kind and compassionate to everyone. She was very driven and was a joy to work with. Monique was a loving mother who always put her children first. Our entire team is grieving her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this incredibly difficult time.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Baugh’s two daughters. According to the GoFundMe page, Lindahl matched the first $10,000 raised.

